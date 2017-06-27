TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE On-Campus Tutoring for Summer I!
The Learning Center is OPEN! 
TUTORING BEGINS TUESDAY, JUNE 6 for Summer I! The LC works to enhance the academic success of all currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate students by offering a variety of free services, including drop-in subject tutoring! 

New Summer Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm! 

Our tutoring services include drop-in or by appointment in various subjects, including:
  • Math
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Accounting
  • Engineering
& MANY MORE!!

Come see us at the Learning Center in Holden Hall, Room 80. Study lounges and computers are available for all students!

For more information, or to view a tutoring schedule or make an appointment, call (806)742-3664 or check out our website at www.lc.soar.ttu.edu! 
