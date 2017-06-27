TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Do you want to become smart about your money while in college?

Money for College Students will put you on a good financial path while you are in college and for the rest of your life! PFI 1101 is being offered online. If you have any questions, please email Jennifer at jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu
Posted:
6/27/2017

Originator:
Jennifer Wilson

Email:
jennifer.wilson@ttu.edu

Department:
Personal Financial Planning


