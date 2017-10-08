Are you interested in serving our returning veterans? A new course offering for this fall is Foundations of Veterans Studies. This course is designed to develop military cultural competencies that will enable non-veterans to understand and serve those that struggle with Post Traumatic Disorder, Moral Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury and Veteran Suicide. This course is for ANY discipline but especially, Mental Health, Counseling, Social Work, Law, and Public Policy fields. Graduate students may enroll in PUAD 5348-001; undergraduates in POLS3300-002. This class will explore recruiting, training, combat deployments and transition challenges and is offered by Col (Ret) Dave Lewis who leads VetStar - the largest Veteran Serving Organization on the South Plains.