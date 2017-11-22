Researchers from IMMAP (Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis and Policy) at Texas Tech University are seeking undergraduate and graduate students who are between 18 and 50 years old and using e-learning system in TTU. The survey will not take more than 12 minutes. Participation in the survey is voluntary and open to all study e-learning system's users at TTU. If interested please click the link.



Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlYUYF8u_umjosK1R2oQ7fQT8eAFB3YjrKLwHDdNJRoyrWvQ/viewform



Thank you very much for your participation.

Kamil ÇELIK

Visitind Scholar,

Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy (IMMAP)

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

