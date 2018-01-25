There are some traditional ways and indicators of what we think of as award winning teaching. Is there anything to be learned by taking the opposite of those? The talk focuses on two examples and argues that there can be some important lessons about what is good instruction and how we might reevaluate, at least in part, how and to whom we teach.

1/16/2018



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/25/2018



TLPDC Room 153



