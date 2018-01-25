|
There are some traditional ways and indicators of what we think of as award winning teaching. Is there anything to be learned by taking the opposite of those? The talk focuses on two examples and argues that there can be some important lessons about what is good instruction and how we might reevaluate, at least in part, how and to whom we teach.
|Posted:
1/16/2018
Originator:
Esther Saldivar
Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu
Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2018
Location:
TLPDC Room 153
Categories