The Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy (IMMAP) will offer a short presentation on Friday, Dec-1st where people can get an introduction to the Stata stats package and a basic introduction to what is meant by “Bayesian Estimation”. We will provide a short and useful glossary of key Bayesian terms.

IMMAP has scheduled workshops on Monday Dec-4th, and the intent of this presentation it to help people decide if they want to attend one or both of the workshops on the following Monday. However, it is also a stand-alone event for anyone interested.