Introduction to Bayesian Statistics and Stata

The Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy (IMMAP) will offer a short presentation on Friday, Dec-1st where people can get an introduction to the Stata stats package and a basic introduction to what is meant by “Bayesian Estimation”. We will provide a short and useful glossary of key Bayesian terms. 

IMMAP has scheduled workshops on Monday Dec-4th, and the intent of this presentation it to help people decide if they want to attend one or both of the workshops on the following Monday. However, it is also a stand-alone event for anyone interested.
Posted:
11/16/2017

Originator:
Daniel Bontempo

Email:
daniel.bontempo@ttu.edu

Department:
IMMAP

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 12/1/2017

Location:
Rm#213, College of Education

