Music of Spain in Seville (MUHL 1308) will fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement while providing you with a life-changing experience! Musicians are encouraged to apply, but no prior musical experience or prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish music from the Middle Ages through the twenty-first century.

Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville, visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage site, experience flamenco music in the gypsy caves above Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville. Experience amazing ancient historical sites, and go on location to see the inspirations for great works of music.

MUHL 1308--Music of Spain will be offered during Summer I and Summer II 2018 at the Texas Tech University Center in Seville, Spain. Fulfill your Creative Arts core requirement while experiencing the Music of Spain! Open to all TTU students, musicians and non-musicians alike.

Summer I May 17 - June 28, 2018

Summer II June 26 - August 7, 2018





Applications are open NOW! Apply as early as possible, as these courses have filled in past years!

Engineering Students apply here:

Music of Spain for Engineering Students Application

All other students apply here: Music of Spain in Seville Application:

For information contact:

Dr. Eric Fried

eric.fried@ttu.edu