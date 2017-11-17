DAN 2303 Dance Appreciation (online) is designed to provide students with a general overview of dance as an art form, dance as an embodiment of culture, and dance as entertainment. Students will view dance performance and practices, and will be guided through online video lectures, readings, and online discussions. This course is facilitated entirely online, and will be offered in the Summer I session. DAN 2303 fulfills three (3) credit hours of the TTU Creative Arts core requirement. For more information, contact Associate Professor of Dance Ali Duffy at ali.duffy@ttu.edu.