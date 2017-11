President Schovanec will talk at the AAUP-TTU forum and interact with faculty on topics such as next century strategic goals, shared governance, etc.





This will be a great opportunity for TTU faculty to know about AAUP-TTU Chapter and meet the President.





AAUP-TTU asks that those interested to have their questions answered by the President, send those to AAUP-TTU Chapter President Sehadri Ramkumar at: s.ramkumar@ttu.edu





Date: November 28, Tuesday, 3 to 4PM

Venue: Library Room 309