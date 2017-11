Enjoy a creative experience, learn about art, meet a requirement, or just add an elective! Click on the links below to see videos describing School of Art courses available to non-majors for the upcoming spring semester!

http://bit.ly/ART_3300_Beginning_Ceramics_Wheel Learn wheel throwing, glazing, and firing

http://bit.ly/ART_3301_Beginning_Ceramics_Handbuilding Learning handbuilding techniques, glazing and firing

For information on registering for these courses, contact the School of Art advisor at linda.rumbelow@ttu.edu. Posted:

