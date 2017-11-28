TTU HomeTechAnnounce

President Schovanec will talk at the AAUP-TTU forum and interact with faculty on topics such as next century strategic goals, shared governance, etc.

 

President’s presentation will be followed by Provost Galyean’s remarks.

 

This will be a great opportunity for TTU faculty to know about AAUP-TTU Chapter and meet the President.

 

AAUP-TTU asks that those interested to have their questions answered by the President, send those to AAUP-TTU Chapter President Seshadri Ramkumar at: s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

 

There will be opportunity to ask questions after President’s speech as well.

 

Date: November 28, Tuesday, 3 to 4PM

Venue: Library Room 309
Posted:
11/25/2017

Originator:
C RICHARD Meek

Email:
R.MEEK@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

