President Schovanec will talk at the AAUP-TTU forum and interact with faculty on topics such as next century strategic goals, shared governance, etc.

President’s presentation will be followed by Provost Galyean’s remarks.

This will be a great opportunity for TTU faculty to know about AAUP-TTU Chapter and meet the President.

AAUP-TTU asks that those interested to have their questions answered by the President, send those to AAUP-TTU Chapter President Seshadri Ramkumar at: s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

There will be opportunity to ask questions after President’s speech as well.

Date: November 28, Tuesday, 3 to 4PM

Venue: Library Room 309