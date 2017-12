TTU Women’s Club & HSC Faculty Women’s Club are hosting Holiday Coffee on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 10:00am – Noon.

Proceeds from the sale of poinsettias at this event will benefit the Paul Whitfield Horn Fellowship for women graduate students http://www.depts.ttu.edu/uwc/scholarship.php

For more information, or become a member, please contact Heide Mansouri heide.mansouri@ttu.edu