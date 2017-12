Support the AVID First Year Experience Program at Texas Tech by donating textbooks. We are accepting new and used scholarly textbooks to provide to under-served first year students at Texas Tech University. There are two blue bins set up in the SUB where students, faculty, and staff can drop off textbooks.

12/6/2017



Jarah Boyce



jarah.boyce@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 12/7/2017



SUB



Academic

Student Organization