TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Cool class on literature, film, and the American Southwest still open for Spring
We'll explore landscape in the Southwest by reading Native American novelists, see what Cormac McCarthy has to say about cowboy heroes in All the Pretty Horses, think about the borderlands and hip hop through the voice of Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, and contemplate the ultimate Southwestern city--LA--in Quentin Tarantino's classic, Pulp Fiction.  Sign up for ENGL 3390.001:  Literatures of the American Southwest today!
Posted:
12/11/2017

Originator:
Sara Spurgeon

Email:
sara.spurgeon@ttu.edu

Department:
English


Categories