As we all know, the path towards tenure and the establishment of a healthy work-life balance is difficult for anyone, but can be especially challenging for tenure-track women who are juggling the demands of teaching, research, service, and children or aging family members--not to mention other family and friends. Please join us for a panel discussion of tenured women who have attained tenure and promotion goals as they offer words of wisdom, what worked well for them or what they wish they had done differently, and strategies for self-care.