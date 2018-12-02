Nutritional Counseling Opportunity-----We need you!

Upper-level Nutritional Science students will conduct 3-4 one-on-one counseling sessions. Each session will be approximately 45-60 minutes and will begin the week after Spring Break. The counseling sessions will provide you an opportunity to explore and find solutions for nutrition and weight issues. At the same time, the students will be working on their nutrition counseling skills. Students will be following a well-structured counseling guideline and will tailor each session to their client's needs. The information you provide to the student nutrition counselor will be held in absolute and strict confidence.

If you are interested, please contact Kelli Paschall, MS, RD, LD, CDE at Kelli.paschall@ttu.edu by Monday, February 26. Posted:

2/12/2018



Originator:

Kelli Paschall Paschall



Email:

kelli.paschall@ttu.edu



Department:

Nutritional Sciences





Categories

Academic

Departmental

