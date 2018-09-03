parents of adolescents ages 10 to 17 to participate in an online study about parent’s communication with their adolescent children about sexual assault. You will answer a number of questionnaires about your attitudes towards men and women, your sexual experiences and opinion about sexual assault as well as some demographic information about yourself and your adolescent child. We are looking forto participate in anYou will answer a number of questionnaires about your attitudes towards men and women, your sexual experiences and opinion about sexual assault as well as some demographic information about yourself and your adolescent child.

It will take about 30-40 minutes to answer all questions. If you participate, you will be entered for a chance to win 1 of 5 $25 prizes (approximate odds of winning are 1 in 50). To participate in this study, you must be 18 years of age or older.

Some of the questions are of a personal nature so please participate in a private setting. Any information you share will be kept private and your participation is completely voluntary. You may skip any question(s) you do not feel comfortable answering and are welcome to withdraw from the study at any time. To participate please click the following link which will take you to a Qualtrics survey where you can view a more detailed information sheet and take part in the study: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ah4ECdvhiUSTNd3

806-834-4912. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University

If you have any questions you can contact Miriam Lieway at miriam.lieway@ttu.edu or Dr. Weiser at dana.weiser@ttu.edu or by phone at. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University



3/9/2018



Miriam Lieway



miriam.lieway@ttu.edu



N/A





