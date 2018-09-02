

OIA Call for Nominations, Global Vision Awards

If you have any trouble accessing the nomination forms, please contact Tanya.Gillit in the Office of International Affairs.

The Global Vision Awards ceremony will take place on 20 April 2018 at the Office of International Affairs, Hall of Nations, in the International Cultural Center. We look forward to your nominations to recognize our community members who advance the Texas Tech global footprint. The Global Vision Awards, hosted by the Office of International Affairs, recognize and celebrate members of the TTU community who have advanced our international outreach and activities. Nominations for the six Global Vision Award categories can be reviewed and submitted online through Sharepoint at: Posted:

2/9/2018



Originator:

Joan Williamson



Email:

joan.williamson@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





