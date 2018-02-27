Climate change is one of the hottest button issues of our time. Every time we turn on the TV, it seems, or go to our favorite website, we see people arguing about it. But what's fact, and what's fiction? Is the evidence solid? Are proposed solutions viable? And if it's all about the polar bears, why would any of us even care? Join Katharine Hayhoe as she untangles the complex science behind global warming and highlights the key role our values play in shaping our attitudes and actions on what she sees as the greatest humanitarian issue of our time.

Pizza and refreshments will be served.