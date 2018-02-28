Open Education Week, March 5-9, is a celebration of the global Open Education Movement. Its goal is to raise awareness about open textbooks and other resources, as well as its impact on teaching and learning worldwide.

Events will include:

Open Textbooks at TTU Panel

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

March 5

TLDPC Room 152

Texas Tech University Libraries will partner with the Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center to offer an information session and panel. The brown-bag event will introduce open textbooks, give strategies on how to adopt them and feature faculty at Tech who have written or used open textbooks in their courses. Register here.

Affordability Beyond Textbooks: Vendors, Courseware and Library Resources

Noon-1 p.m.

March 7

TLPDC Room 152

This brown-bag session, in partnership with the TLPDC, continues the conversation on classroom affordability and will present an overview of vendor Open Education Resource programs, affordable courseware options and the Library resources which are already freely available to faculty and students. Register here.

Open Education Week: Are you #textbookbroke?

Textbook prices can be astronomical. How much did you spend on textbooks this semester? What could you have bought with that money instead? Come tell us in the Library’s Croslin Room March 5-9 and learn what you can do to support the open textbook movement.

For more information on Open Education Resources and where to find them in the Libraries’ catalog, visit our research guide: http://guides.library.ttu.edu/OER or contact a librarian.