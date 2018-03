ETD Preservation: Formats, Versions and Storage (Oh, My!)

Learn how to archive particularly tricky files (like web pages!)

Get introduced to software tools that can help with versioning, especially when you’re collaborating with others

Learn how to weigh the pros and cons of different approaches to digital content structure To register, click here In this Learn @ Your Library workshop:

For more information, contact shelley.barba@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu Posted:

3/8/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/8/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental