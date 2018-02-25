The use of opioid prescription medicine has increased dramatically over the last few years. Unfortunately, so has the death and addiction rates associated with opioid use. Research for the statistics of these rates is readily available yet little research has been conducted on physicians and their roles in prescribing them. Therefore we wish to find more information about the methods and standards for prescribing these medications.

To conduct this research, we are asking for a 30 minute face to face interview. No personal information will be used in the data collected. If you are interested in participating in an interview or know of any other physicians willing to, please contact either me at savannah.forsyth@ttu.edu or Dr. Patricia Maloney at patricia.maloney@ttu.edu. Thank you for your time and consideration in being a part of this research.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.