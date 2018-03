Join the Pre-Physical Therapy Club as they learn about the Physical Therapy program at the TTU Health Science Center, talk with Physical Therapy students, and tour the cadaver lab!





For more information, please contact Odessa Fortner at odessa.fortner@ttu.edu



3/1/2018



Ileana Hinojosa



ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu



Pre Professional Health Care



Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2018



TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building (ACB) room 110



