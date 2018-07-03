The university will adopt a new tool called SafeAssign, now available in Blackboard, to replace the current plagiarism prevention tool, Turnitin. Turnitin will continue to be available through the spring 2018 semester; however, all transitions to SafeAssign should be made by fall 2018.

SafeAssign is plagiarism detection software that is built into Blackboard, and like Turnitin can be used as a deterrent to discourage plagiarism and as an educational tool to teach students good citation practices. SafeAssign compares submitted assignments against a set of sources to identify unoriginal content in papers and produces an Originality Report. New tutorials demonstrating how to use SafeAssign are available and can be shared with students.

Faculty who use SafeAssign will benefit from the centralized technical assistance over Turnitin. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/elearning/blackboard/safeassign/ . Questions about this new tool can be sent to blackboard@ttu.edu.