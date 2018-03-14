|
The Rawls Summer Business Institute is an intensive 9-hour immersion certificate program designed to provide non-business majors an understanding of business principles. Students will take business courses and participate in career development workshops and seminars. Program Dates are June 5-August 8.
For more information or to apply visit: www.rawlsinstitute.ba.ttu.edu
|Posted:
3/14/2018
Originator:
Adrienne Holloway-Carnes
Email:
adrienne.carnes@ttu.edu
Department:
Rawls College of Business
Categories