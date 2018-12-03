Women’s & Gender Studies is seeking happy helpers to assist with its upcoming 34th Annual All-University Conference. The Conference is open to the public, scheduled for Friday, April 20, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building, (Upper Level). You can volunteer for one hour or more as your schedule permits.

Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of activities such as; registration monitor, technical monitor, session time monitor, greeters/guides, ushers/ticket takers, etc. This opportunity is highly beneficial to those students in need of building their resume.

We will work with you, even if you can only provide us an hour of your day. You do not have to commit to the whole time frame and there is not a limit to the amount of time you spend with us.

To view the position types go to: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_volunteer.php

Sign Up Today! - To sign up to be a volunteer please complete the register link below. In this form you will be prompted to register for one of the training dates below.

April 11 - DOAK Hall 119 | 12:00 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

April 12 - DOAK Hall 119| 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Note: All current and future volunteers are asked to attend one of the two training sessions. Contact celeste.e.medina@ttu.edu if you cannot attend one of these trainings to make arrangements to discuss the position duties in detail.

CONTACT: For more information visit our web site www.wgs.ttu.edu or contact the Women's & Gender Studies, womens.studies@ttu.edu , (806) 742.4335