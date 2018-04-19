TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SWC/SCL to host Sowell Conference beginning today

The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) will host the Conference on the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World April 19 – 21 in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL  The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s conference proceedings feature Trevor Herriot, a Canadian writer on the environment, Priscilla Ybarra and her work that deals with migrant workers, Toni Jensen who is on the creative writing faculty at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, as well as other Texas Tech faculty and students.

For more information, visit http://swco.ttu.edu/Sowell/Schedule_2018.php or contact diane.warner@ttu.edu.

Posted:
4/19/2018

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories