The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) will host the Conference on the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World April 19 – 21 in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s conference proceedings feature Trevor Herriot, a Canadian writer on the environment, Priscilla Ybarra and her work that deals with migrant workers, Toni Jensen who is on the creative writing faculty at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, as well as other Texas Tech faculty and students.

For more information, visit http://swco.ttu.edu/Sowell/Schedule_2018.php or contact diane.warner@ttu.edu.