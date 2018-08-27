SOC 3339-S01 International Migration

Instructor: Nadia Y. Flores-Yeffal, Ph.D.

Fall 2018 Semester Room: HH 111 MWF 10am to 10:50am

This course examines international migration as a social process. It provides sociological tools to understand why immigration and emigration happen, how they occur and what consequences and outcomes they produce at places of origin as well as at places of destination. Comparisons are drawn between different periods of immigration to the United States, particularly between the great migrations at the turn of the 20th century and the predominantly Latin American and Asian flows of the last 30 years.

This course is also a service-learning course. You will be asked to participate in a service project that applies skills you learn in the course to making a contribution to the broader societal good. You will also be asked to reflect upon this experience. If you personally object to the service-learning component, an alternate project is available. In this course, you will work as part of a team with a community partner, gaining hands-on experience while serving immigrant populations in the Lubbock community