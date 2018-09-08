TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Local Fall Service Break Opportunities! Volunteers Needed!

Whether you have participated in our Service Break (SB) trips or NOT you can be a part of our local service opportunities!

Make a Difference during your Fall semester and give back to our community! Visit our website for more information!
Posted:
8/9/2018

Originator:
Jacy Proctor

Email:
jacy.proctor@ttu.edu

Department:
CALUE


