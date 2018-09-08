CHEM 1306/1106: Chemistry That Matters- Fall 2018

Do you enjoy chemistry and still need a lab science course? Consider CHEMISTRY that MATTERS a course for non-majors that deals with polymers, drugs, agricultural chemicals, food/nutrition, fuels and genetic engineering.

Come join us!

Chemistry that Matters, lecture and Chemistry Experiments that Matter, lab will satisfy the 4 credit hours of Life and Physical Science, partially completing the core requirement. This course is being offered for the first time in the Fall 2018 term in addition to the normal Spring 2019 offering.

CHEM 1306 is being offered Fall 2018, MWF at 11-11:50 AM

CHEM 1106 is being offered T or TH with varying times.

CHEM 1306/1106 is a described as a course for non-majors that deals with polymers, drugs, agricultural chemicals, food/nutrition, fuels and genetic engineering.

Please let your students know.