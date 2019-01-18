TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ONLINE COUPLES SURVEYS: CHANCE TO WIN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Dating couples are needed to study relationship development. If you and your partner are both at least 18 years old, never married, childless, interested in participating in a 3-phase study, and would like to be entered in a drawing for an $10 Amazon gift card, please following the link to our screening survey to see if you qualify:

 https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_5jonFY4fBuSRQDH

Please contact us at couplesstudy2013@gmail.com or 832-453-2859. 

    This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.
1/18/2019

