Participants Needed!

Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences



Fill out a brief questionnaire and for participating you will be entered into a drawing for one of six $50 gift cards!



We are looking for volunteers, age ≥ 18, with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater (commonly referred to as overweight or obese) to help us assess associations between history of overweight / obesity onset and past attempts to lose weight. One in-person visit to a room on the Texas Tech University campus is required, in order to fill out a questionnaire and perform height and weight measurements in order to ascertain a BMI ≥ 25. The research process should take no more than 30 minutes to complete.



Participation and all subject responses will be kept private and confidential. Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.



For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Ziaul Hasan Rana at ziaul.h.rana@ttu.edu or by phone at [806]-500-9335 between 9am and 6pm M - F.



Thank You!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.