Prof. Emeritus Diana Mason, U North Texas Dept of Chemistry will present Texas Discoveries that have Changed the World on Wednesday, Oct 31st (Halloween) at 7:00 PM in CHEM 049. The general public is welcome to attend. There will be a Halloween themed reception immediately following in the CHEM 049 foyer. https://southplains.sites.acs.org/seminars.htm

Calling all native Texans and those who got here as fast as you could! A notable bull rider once said, "It ain't braggin' if it's true!" This presentation highlights how the history of Texas has laid the foundation of our status on the world's stage and how things that happened in Texas have made a difference. Highlighted are the advent of the discovery of oil, the addition of a malodorant to natural gas, the fluoridation of municipal water supplies, a few special solutions, and the birth of nanotechnology and the lithium battery. Selected are the 10 stories (maybe more) that are engaging and you'll get to leave with all the bragging rights that make Texas and Texans extraordinary.