Your daily tasks add up to a lifetime of accomplishment in teaching, research, and service, and you log those accomplishments in DigitalMeasures so we can showcase the impact of your work to stakeholders and better evaluate success toward TTU's mission. But having your activities and accomplishments centralized in DM is beneficial to you too--it is easier than ever to produce up-to-date responses quickly when others--like conference organizers, grant agencies, and more--come to you with requests for this same information. Use DM's customizable CVs feature to produce these documents without sacrificing the control over formatting that your word processor has given you in the past.





Build your preferred CV template(s) once and refine the content quickly using drag-and-drop reordering, grouping, and filtering tools and robust formatting options. Then when a request for your information comes in, with just a few clicks you'll have an up-to-date CV in the right format to send along.





Join OPA for this informative session. You can also find detailed instructions on how to use DM's customizable CV tools here https://www.digitalmeasures.com/activity-insight/docs/reporting.html