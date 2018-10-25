The Pre-Modern Symposium is in conjunction with the exhibition, “Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polygot Bible.” The exhibition runs through March 3, 2019.



The symposium is free and open to the public.



The agenda includes:

3 p.m. – Franz van Liere of Calvin College speaking on “The Medieval History of Christian Hebrew Scholarship.”

4 p.m. – Katherine van Liere of Calvin College speaking on “The University of Alcala and the Spanish Renaissance

5 p.m. – Reception

6 p.m. – “Music from Spain’s Golden Age,” performed by Collegium Musicum, directed by Angela Mariani.

