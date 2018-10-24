On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 5:30 p.m., the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be hosting Dr. Paul Hollander, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His lecture, “Political Hero Worship: Intellectuals, Non-Intellectuals, and the Problems of Modernity,” will take place in the Senate Room (125) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building.





Dr. Hollander will discuss the admiration for dictators such as Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Castro (among others) on the part of many contemporary Western intellectuals (and non-intellectuals), and ask the question, can intellectuals be true believers? Brought to light will be the problems of modernity pertaining to secularization, the decline of community, and social isolation. In addition, Dr. Hollander will also examine the misperceptions and misconceptions of modern dictators as charismatic figures, redeemers and wise power-holders alike, and explore how the corresponding misconceptions of their political system make them seen by many observers as the incarnation of social justice, solidarity and meaningful life.





Dr. Paul Hollander is an associate of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University. He is author or editor of fifteen books, and is currently completing a study of political hero worship in recent times.





We look forward to seeing you at this insightful and intriguing lecture.



For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit westernciv.ttu.edu.



