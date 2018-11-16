Gina Chavez, a nine-time Austin Music Awards winner, will perform as part of the 2018-19 Presidential Lecture & Performance Series.

Chavez was named Musician of the Year in 2015 by the Austin Music Awards. She also took home the Album of the Year award for her sophomore effort “Up.Rooted,” which topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts after she was featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Chavez’s feature on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series was named one of the best of 2015.





Chavez’s collection of bilingual songs take audiences on a journey. Her song “Siete-D” took home the grand prize in the 2014 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

A CD signing will follow the performance.





Tickets are $20 and are available through Select-A-Seat at (806) 770-2000





For more information: Contact Jo Moore, director, Presidential Lecture & Performance Series, Office of the President, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-5261 visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu or jo.moore@ttu.edu