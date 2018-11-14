Students need to submit all 3 "keys" so we can determine their 2019-20 financial aid eligibility:

1. University Scholarship Application: with this 1 application, students are considered for over 4,000 TTU scholarships. scholarships.ttu.edu

2. FAFSA: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid determine a student's eligibility for grants, scholarships, earned assistance, and borrowed assistance at the Federal, State, and institutional levels. studentaid.ed.gov

3. Expected Enrollment: We must have a student's enrollment plans for next year to determine a student's financial aid eligibility. financialaid.ttu.edu





Please contact us if you have any questions. Our team of advisors would love to assist you!

Financial Aid 806-742-3681 finaid.advisor@ttu.edu

Scholarships 806-742-3144 scholarships@ttu.edu

