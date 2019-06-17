China has the more than 3000-year history in the written record. It has the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. China is the second largest trade partners of the United States as of 2017. Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken first language in the world. It is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Program Dates: May 21st, 2019-June 17th, 2019 (one week in Beijing, and three weeks in Chengdu, China)

Courses offered: CHIN3306 Chinese Culture, and a free Chinese Language Course whose credits can be transferred to Tech.

The excursions include the visits to the Great Wall, Palace Museum, Forbidden City, Tian An Men Square, Daoism temple, Buddhism temples, Giant Panda Breeding Center, Gongfu show, and Sichuan Opera Mask-changing show, museums, etc. Besides, students will visit three United Nations World Heritage sites in Sichuan: Emei Mountain, Leshan Giant Buddha, Dujiangyan, and visit the Sichuan Higher Institute Cuisine to learn how to cook Chinese dishes. Students will also visit Chinese schools and Chinese companies.

Application link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/studyinchina.php

For more information:

TTU Study Abroad Office and Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu