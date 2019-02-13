TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you interested in losing body fat and getting paid?

“Whey” To Go – Protein Supplementation study



Do you have questions about your fat & muscle mass, energy expenditure, and muscle strength?

We are doing a 13-week study to identify the benefits of whey protein on fat loss.

· You may be asked to drink a 30g whey protein shake before lunch and dinner for 12 weeks

· Total of 5 visits (~1-2 hours per visit) to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, TTU

· Measurements: Fat and Muscle Mass, Energy Expenditure, Muscle Strength, Food Intake, Physical Activity, Satiety and Hunger


Benefits

· Learn about your - Fat & Muscle Mass, Energy Expenditure, Muscle Strength

· Participants will receive up to $60.00 as compensation


You may be eligible if you are,

Healthy, 19-55 years, with a BMI between 25-40, not doing regular exercise or lifting weights

Email or Call to schedule your appointment today!


Email: protein.ttu@gmail.com
Phone: 806-834-6191

Principle investigator: Dr. Emily Dhurandhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, 806-834-6556.

This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.




Posted:
2/13/2019

Originator:
Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Email:
nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


