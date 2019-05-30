About the Program The McLane Teammates Reading Program is a one semester, non-credit reading group where participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University. The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University and at Baylor University. Participants meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a Texas Tech University faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the spring 2019 program is, ‘The Past, Present, and Future of Work.’ Participants will read and discuss works that examine the economics and history of labor markets in the US. The history of paid work and labor markets in the US is the story of increasing standards of living. It is also the story of women, immigrants, teenagers, and racial minorities encountering social and legal discrimination, and overcoming it (sometimes). Increasing skills, labor productivity, and wages have often gone hand in hand, though not always. Why not? And what does the future hold?

Students in this reading group will explore these and other related questions through a set of readings that explores each topic in depth, primarily by reading works published by academic economists, historians, and others.

The program will take place on Tuesday's during the fall 2019 semester from 6:00-7:15 PM (dinner to be provided). All undergraduate students, who have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University, are eligible and encouraged to apply. The application deadline is May 31, 2019.

Application Process

The FMI is currently accepting applications for the spring 2019 McLane Teammates Reading Program. More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Free Market Institute - McLane Teammates Reading Program | Free Market Institute | TTU

The DEADLINE to apply is Thursday, May 31, 2019

CLICK HERE TO APPLY for the spring 2019 McLane Teammates Reading Program!





Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu.