







Housing will soon be refunding your deposit for 2018-2019. If you do not owe anything on your student account, you could receive a refund and should make sure you have set up My Direct Deposit (MDD) . If you have outstanding charges on your account, including any damage charges from Housing, this deposit will apply against those first but any credit balance will refund to you. Setting up MDD will speed up access to your $$$ by up to two weeks! Credits are expected to post beginning June 5th.

To set up MDD or to verify your bank information, log on to Raiderlink.ttu.edu and select My Direct Deposit under the Student Business Services section. Be sure to logoff after you are done to prevent someone else from accessing this information.

If you do not have MDD established, your refund check will be issued approximately 7 – 10 days after the credit is posted. Per SBS policy, all checks will be mailed to your local address on file and will not be available for pickup. Please make sure your address information is correct on Raiderlink to avoid any additional delays with delivery via USPS.



