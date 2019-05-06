We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults

You may be eligible if you are,



· Healthy

· 19-45 years of age

· with normal weight (thin)





What do you have to do?



· 1 visit to the Department of Kinesiology, TTU

· Duration of the visit is about 45 minutes to 1 hour

· You will be asked to fill a questionnaire (about 20 minutes), and we will measure bone health, body composition, waist, hip and calf circumferences and grip strength

Participants who complete the study will receive $10.



Email or Call us to enroll



Email: Nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu



Phone: 806-834-6191

Principle investigator: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191



This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

