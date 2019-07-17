TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students Needed for a Virtual Reality Research Study
We are looking for individuals that are at least 18 years or older and who are currently students at Texas Tech to complete a 60-90 minutes computer-based Virtual Reality research activity.

Participants will be eligible for one of five $20 gift cards if they choose to participate in the drawing.

Please contact parviz.safadel@ttu.edu if you are interested in participating.

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.
7/17/2019

Parviz Safadel

parviz.safadel@ttu.edu

Library


