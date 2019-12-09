Join us during National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8 – 14) as we raise awareness and share resources about this health crisis.
The Texas Tech Mental Health Institute in partnership with TTU RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education) presents Suicide: The Ripple Effect, a film chronicling the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery. This film is part of a global mission to help reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts around the world. Through sharing stories of survival and recovery we are creating significant awareness of this health crisis, while helping people find the support they need to stay alive, heal and #BeHereTomorrow!
When: Thursday, September 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Where: SUB Escondido Theatre
We encourage members of the TTU and TTUHSC community to attend!
Crisis Resources
If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255)
If you’re uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can also text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.