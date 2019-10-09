|
Research consists of an approximately 20-30 minute interview. Selected participants will be paid $5, and be entered into a drawing for $25 and is completely confidential.
To express interest and determine if you qualify for this study, please complete our pre-screen survey:
https://ttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4Piuwk3aqN2xMnb
Any questions about this survey, please email Ross Niswanger at ross.niswanger@ttu.edu. If you have any questions about this research, please contact Jaeki Song at 806-834-2024. If you have any questions about your rights as a research participant, contact Texas Tech University, Human Research Protection Program at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.
9/10/2019
Ross Niswanger
ross.niswanger@ttu.edu
N/A
