TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Want to talk about your feelings dealing with online behavior? (and get paid?)

Research consists of an approximately 20-30 minute interview.  Selected participants will be paid $5, and be entered into a drawing for $25 and is completely confidential.

To express interest and determine if you qualify for this study, please complete our pre-screen survey: 

https://ttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4Piuwk3aqN2xMnb

Any questions about this survey, please email Ross Niswanger at ross.niswanger@ttu.edu.  If you have any questions about this research, please contact Jaeki Song at 806-834-2024.  If you have any questions about your rights as a research participant, contact Texas Tech University, Human Research Protection Program at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu. 
 
Posted:
9/10/2019

Originator:
Ross Niswanger

Email:
ross.niswanger@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories