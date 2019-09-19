We are looking for males with weight training experience who may be interested in participating in a research study of a program designed to help you increase body weight, muscle mass, and strength. The program is 6 weeks long and consists of completing a weight training program in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management and consuming a commercially-available high-calorie supplement designed to help you gain weight. At the beginning and end of the study, the researchers will assess your body composition, metabolism, and muscular performance. You will also complete some questionnaires. If you are a male between the ages of 18 and 40 and have at least 6 months of weight training experience, you may be eligible to participate. For more information about the study, please contact Dr. Grant Tinsley’s lab team at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/19/2019



Originator:

Matthew Stratton



Email:

Matthew.Stratton@ttu.edu



Department:

Kinesiology and Sport Management





Categories

Research

