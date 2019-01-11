TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Feminist First Fridays

Join us on the first Friday of each month in DOAK Hall 123, 12:00 - 1:00 P.M., on the Texas Tech campus for "Feminist First Fridays".  These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus. Topic to be announced. These discussions are FREE and open to the public. 

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
Posted:
10/22/2019

Originator:
Tricia Earl

Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

Department:
Women and Gender Studies

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2019

Location:
DOAK Hall 119

Categories