Join us on the first Friday of each month in DOAK Hall 123, 12:00 - 1:00 P.M., on the Texas Tech campus for "Feminist First Fridays". These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus. Topic to be announced. These discussions are FREE and open to the public.

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu.