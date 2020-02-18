The Texas Tech Alumni Association is currently accepting nominations for our 2020 Top Techsans. Please consider nominating a staff member whose outstanding work history and team spirit have made a lasting impact on our campus community.

B eginning this year, the Top Techsan Luncheon will be held in the spring, following commencement. We made this change from Homecoming weekend because of the full schedule of campus events already going on at that time. We believe this change will allow more focus on our Top Techsans, providing them the increased recognition they deserve.

The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display hard work, dedication and genuine Red Raider enthusiasm. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Four individuals will be selected for this honor and each will receive a cash award of $500 during the event.

To be eligible for consideration nominees must: