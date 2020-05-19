We are looking for queer Latinx men between the ages of 18 and 28 to participate in a research study on experiences on a college campus. This study will involve a 60 minute confidential interview.

Participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

To express interest in participating in this study, please complete our interest form:

Research participation is completely confidential.

Interviews may be conducted in-person, by phone, or via video conferencing. Interviews conducted in-person or by phone will be audio recorded. Interviews conducted via video conferencing will be audio and video recorded.

For more information, please contact Andrew Herridge at Andrew.herridge@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.